MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $426.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $396.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.84. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $311.69 and a one year high of $428.94.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.11%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.78.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.