MonetaryUnit Market Cap Reaches $1.71 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $3,539.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001272 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.77 or 0.00258746 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 236,272,057 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

