Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on the stock.

MONY has been the topic of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

Shares of LON:MONY opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.06). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 235.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 254.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.09.

In other news, insider Peter Duffy purchased 4,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, for a total transaction of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

