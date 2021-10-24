Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 310 Average Price Target from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 301.25 ($3.94).

MONY has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of MONY stock traded down GBX 4.20 ($0.05) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 221.40 ($2.89). 3,054,240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,285. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 235.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 254.95. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of GBX 198 ($2.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 311 ($4.06).

In other news, insider Peter Duffy acquired 4,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £9,902.52 ($12,937.71).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.