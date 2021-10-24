Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman Purchases 25,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,775,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,090,705.

Shares of CVE YAK opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.

Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., a real estate investment and development company, owns commercial investment property assets in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. Its investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites. The company was formerly known as Summus Capital Corp.

