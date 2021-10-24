Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman Purchases 25,000 Shares

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK) Director Harris Kupperman acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.19 per share, with a total value of C$29,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,775,000 shares in the company, valued at C$8,090,705.
Shares of CVE YAK opened at C$1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.45.
Mongolia Growth Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Mongolia Growth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mongolia Growth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.