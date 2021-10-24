Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $500.00 to $550.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $524.64 and last traded at $517.96, with a volume of 568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $517.50.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total value of $942,031.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,937. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

