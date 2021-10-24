Morgan Stanley Boosts Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target to $138.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

CZR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.79. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $43.07 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 3.07.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.74. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 25.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $552,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,303,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $403,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $1,038,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $2,013,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $5,247,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.