Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
