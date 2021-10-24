Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $14.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

