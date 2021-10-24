Mount Lucas Management LP Boosts Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $6,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CWB. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,144,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $21,591,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,310.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.84. 364,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,356. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.15 and a fifty-two week high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

