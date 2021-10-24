Mount Lucas Management LP Buys 9,379 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,379 shares during the quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Masco were worth $3,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 267.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 627.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.01. 2,261,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

