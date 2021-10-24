Mount Lucas Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after purchasing an additional 39,055 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 552.0% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $1,490,986.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,123. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.65 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $149.76. The company has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.71.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

