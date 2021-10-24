Mount Lucas Management LP Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.99. 2,715,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,839,919. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $367.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a market cap of $386.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.29.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.