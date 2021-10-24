Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases New Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,564,000. Aflac makes up about 1.2% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $215,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $138,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Aflac by 8.4% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 96,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,978 shares of company stock worth $2,108,556 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.54. 1,895,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.37 and a 1-year high of $57.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.