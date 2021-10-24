Mount Lucas Management LP Purchases Shares of 49,062 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.1% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Resource Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Corning stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,412,064. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.28 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,785. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.