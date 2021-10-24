Mount Lucas Management LP Sells 3,018 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,018 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,523 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.67. The stock had a trading volume of 845,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $108.84.

