MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,442 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.43% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $21,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,022.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.86.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $81.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.09.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

