M&T Bank Co. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $3.20 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.20 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.26.

MTB stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $94.67 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.68 and its 200-day moving average is $147.71.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,332,000 after buying an additional 176,927 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after purchasing an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

