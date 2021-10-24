M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,174 shares of company stock worth $197,691 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BXMT stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 56.02% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

