M&T Bank Corp Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.23.

EXR opened at $185.93 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.33 and a 12-month high of $194.67. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $179.25 and a 200-day moving average of $164.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 46.33% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.70%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $1,936,466.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

