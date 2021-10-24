M&T Bank Corp Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in Donaldson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $59.77 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.84 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $773.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.69 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 10.05%. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

