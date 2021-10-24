M&T Bank Corp Purchases 3,935 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock worth $1,532,013 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

IRM opened at $46.00 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.60.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.