M&T Bank Corp Sells 139,904 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 84.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,904 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCSH. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 417,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,674 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 113,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

