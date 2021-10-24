MyWish Trading 34.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 31.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. MyWish has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $13,414.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MyWish has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MyWish Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official website for MyWish is mywish.io . MyWish’s official message board is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

