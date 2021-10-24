Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Stake Trimmed by Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.

Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. trimmed its stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,871,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,300 shares during the period. Natura &Co makes up approximately 5.6% of Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $42,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 49.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 25.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Natura &Co in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Natura &Co stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 2.36. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. Research analysts forecast that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

