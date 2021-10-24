Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 45,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 464,414 shares.The stock last traded at $13.36 and had previously closed at $13.90.

Several research firms have commented on NTCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Natura &Co in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -88.13 and a beta of 2.36.

Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 3.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Natura &Co Holding S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Natura &Co by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

