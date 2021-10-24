Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 32.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 22.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,033 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 23.0% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $664.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $463.41 and a 52-week high of $665.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.