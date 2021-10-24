Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $690.00 at KeyCorp

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $670.00 to $690.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $590.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $666.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $665.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $582.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $539.35. The company has a market cap of $294.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.89, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

