Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $800.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $666.76.

Netflix stock opened at $664.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $582.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $539.35. Netflix has a one year low of $463.41 and a one year high of $665.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.23 billion, a PE ratio of 68.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after buying an additional 113,836 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,517,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,181,549,000 after purchasing an additional 86,712 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after purchasing an additional 269,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,874,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,619,475,000 after purchasing an additional 121,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

