NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust which acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of single-tenant, retail commercial real estate. NETSTREIT Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NTST has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE:NTST opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $995.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2,515.00. NETSTREIT has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.10%. On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETSTREIT by 260.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,940 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT during the second quarter worth approximately $32,285,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 89.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,250,000 after buying an additional 1,319,254 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 49.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,923,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,411,000 after buying an additional 973,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 33.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,608,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,220,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

