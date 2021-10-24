Neuberger Berman Group LLC Purchases 5,723 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of MakeMyTrip worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 84,533.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMYT stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.83 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

