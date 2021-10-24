Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,487 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.43.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $147.61 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.07 and a 200-day moving average of $154.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.