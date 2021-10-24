Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 52,338 Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,338 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.57% of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75.

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.

