Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 5,500 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in OneWater Marine were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW opened at $43.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99. OneWater Marine Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ONEW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total value of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,809,270 in the last three months. 24.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

