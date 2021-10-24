New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) rose 7.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 93,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,665,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

NGD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $953.18 million, a P/E ratio of -140.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Gold Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 194.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

