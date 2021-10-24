New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 327,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.0% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $20,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000.

VEU stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

