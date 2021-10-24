NewMarket (NEU) to Release Earnings on Monday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $590.72 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%.

NYSE:NEU opened at $374.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.53 and its 200-day moving average is $339.82. NewMarket has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

