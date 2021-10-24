Nexus Price Reaches $0.68 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $48.63 million and approximately $2.21 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nexus has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 71,863,126 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “

Nexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

