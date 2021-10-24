Noir Price Tops $0.0066 on Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 24th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Noir has a total market capitalization of $135,749.24 and $234.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Noir has traded down 45.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00105415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.00482869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00015539 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00034490 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009413 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,476,808 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

