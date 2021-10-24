Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $15.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 4,955.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 83,153 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 126,837.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NDLS opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,298.70, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.16 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

