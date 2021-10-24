Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,151 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $83,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.26, for a total value of $825,516.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Vail Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

NYSE:MTN opened at $354.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.29 and a beta of 1.31. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.34 and a 1 year high of $354.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 110.34%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.