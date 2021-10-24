Northern Trust Corp Buys 313,851 Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 313,851 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $89,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,298,000 after acquiring an additional 645,059 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Scientific Games by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,291,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,846 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Scientific Games by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,842,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 49.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.09.

NASDAQ SGMS opened at $85.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.66. Scientific Games Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $89.16.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.