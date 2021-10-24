Northern Trust Corp Has $86.42 Million Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 14.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ciena were worth $86,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.25, for a total transaction of $291,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,674,659 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

CIEN opened at $52.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

