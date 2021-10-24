Northern Trust Corp Has $95.90 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,260,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,866 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.88% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $95,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3,590.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.64.

NYSE NCLH opened at $25.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $14.77 and a one year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 65.44% and a negative net margin of 14,870.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.