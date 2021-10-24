Northern Trust Corp Purchases 68,786 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 477,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,786 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $93,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3,632.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 35.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,195,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,344,000 after acquiring an additional 56,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TXG shares. Bank of America downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $164.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.31. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.84 and a 1 year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.30, for a total transaction of $2,674,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 386,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,681 shares of company stock worth $31,126,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

