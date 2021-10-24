Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,609 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,609 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of RenaissanceRe worth $84,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 54,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 24,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $147.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,200.00%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $182.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.43.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

