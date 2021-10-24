Northern Trust Corp Sells 372,124 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 372,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.58% of Novavax worth $90,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Novavax in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $134.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.24. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. The company had revenue of $298.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total value of $1,362,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total value of $8,579,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,497 shares of company stock worth $37,174,380 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

