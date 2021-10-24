Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Raised to Buy at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Norway Royal Salmon AS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Norway Royal Salmon AS has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.00.

Get Norway Royal Salmon AS alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $22.40 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products to 52 countries. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Trondheim, Norway.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.