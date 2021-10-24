NOV (NOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NOV (NYSE:NOV) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 10.10%. On average, analysts expect NOV to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NOV opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.98. NOV has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NOV stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 207.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of NOV worth $28,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER upgraded NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.23.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

