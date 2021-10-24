Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $45.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTNX shares. OTR Global lowered shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.77. Nutanix has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.88.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $390.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 43,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $1,617,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $138,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,412.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,044 shares of company stock valued at $6,792,459 over the last ninety days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,527,000 after buying an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,016,000 after buying an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,874,000 after buying an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.