Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Critical Comparison

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Nutanix alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nutanix and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutanix 0 4 10 0 2.71 Alteryx 0 3 8 0 2.73

Nutanix presently has a consensus price target of $45.82, indicating a potential upside of 27.66%. Alteryx has a consensus price target of $111.50, indicating a potential upside of 53.22%. Given Alteryx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Nutanix.

Risk and Volatility

Nutanix has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nutanix and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutanix -74.17% N/A -28.86% Alteryx -10.91% -6.16% -1.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutanix and Alteryx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutanix $1.39 billion 5.51 -$1.03 billion ($3.21) -11.18 Alteryx $495.31 million 9.88 -$24.37 million $0.06 1,212.83

Alteryx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alteryx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alteryx beats Nutanix on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric. The firm products are offered through the Acropolis and Prism brands. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.